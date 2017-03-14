BRIEF-Alaska Communications Systems qtrly earnings per share $0.03

March 14 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* Alaska Communications reports solid fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Sees 2017 total wireline revenue between $229 million and $235 million

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures between $35 million and $38 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $59 million and $61 million

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc- qtrly wireline revenue increased 2.1 percent to $57.8 million