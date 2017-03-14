FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Alaska Communications Systems qtrly earnings per share $0.03
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Alaska Communications Systems qtrly earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* Alaska Communications reports solid fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Sees 2017 total wireline revenue between $229 million and $235 million

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures between $35 million and $38 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $59 million and $61 million

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc- qtrly wireline revenue increased 2.1 percent to $57.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

