May 12 (Reuters) - CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 380.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 65.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 388.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 72.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* NAV 71.22 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-MARCH, UP 12.9 PERCENT YOY

* SAYS PROFIT INCREASED DUE TO GAINS ON SALES OF ACS AND REVALUATION OF ITS SHAREHOLDING AT MARKET PRICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)