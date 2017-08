BRIEF-Albany Molecular Research enters into agreement with pharmaceutical group Ferrer, Accord Healthcare

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Albany Molecular Research Inc:

* Albany Molecular Research Inc - entered into an agreement with pharmaceutical group Ferrer and Accord Healthcare, Inc.

* Albany Molecular - agreement to develop, manufacture undisclosed complex parenteral drug product for registration, subsequent commercialization in u.s.

* Albany molecular - under terms, amri to work with ferrer to develop, initially provide cgmp manufacturing, analytical support for registration of new product

* Albany molecular research inc - accord healthcare to be responsible for advancing product candidate through regulatory submission, commercialization