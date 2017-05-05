BRIEF-Government of Puerto Rico says Title III petitions under PROMESA filed for two government entities
May 5 Albany International Corp
* Albany International reports first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 sales rose 15.6 percent to $199.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 25 to 35 percent
* "business remains on track toward its full-year target of 25% to 35% revenue growth over 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Celgene announces positive results from radiance, the second pivotal phase III trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM