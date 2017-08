March 20 (Reuters) - Albaraka Turk:

* Authorizes banks for murabaha syndication loan for a starting amount of USD 150.0 million with a maturity period of 370 days

* Signs authorization letter with ABC Islamic Bank (E.C.), Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, Qatar Islamic Bank QSC and Standard Chartered Bank

