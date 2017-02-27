BRIEF-Basic Energy Services sees Q4 revenues $155 - $157 million
Activity levels so far in 2017 continue to improve as stable oil prices driving an increased U.S. land drilling rig count
Feb 27 Albemarle Corp:
* Albemarle reports strong 2016 earnings finish and record cash flow from operations
* Q4 earnings per share $5.30
* Q4 sales $696.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $645.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Albemarle - lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of $278.3 million in Q4 of 2016, an increase of 30.0% from Q4 2015 net sales of $214.0 million
* Albemarle Corp - bromine specialties reported net sales of $194.5 million in Q4 of 2016, an increase of 13.4% from Q4 2015 net sales of $171.5 million
* Expect 2017 net sales to range between $2.8 billion and $2.95 billion
* Albemarle Corp - refining solutions reported net sales of $193.1 million in Q4 of 2016, a decrease of 3.7% from net sales of $200.4 million in Q4 of 2015
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share between $4.00 and $4.25
Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share between $4.00 and $4.25

FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.07, revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entrec announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
* Brookfield asset management announces pricing of us$750 million note offering