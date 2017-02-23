BRIEF-Golden Ocean posts Q4 net result ahead of forecast
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 23 Albemarle Corp
* Albemarle raises dividend for 23rd consecutive year
* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of 5 pct over previous quarterly dividend of $0.305 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction