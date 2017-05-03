May 3 Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle reports 10% growth in first quarter 2017 net sales

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 sales $722.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $682.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Albemarle Corp - Initiated $250 million accelerated share repurchase program, retiring approximately 1.9 million shares in Q1

* Sees 2017 net sales $2.9 billion - $3.05 billion

* Albemarle Corp - 2017 adjusted EPS outlook $4.20 - $4.40

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.18, revenue view $2.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Albemarle - Lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of $284.4 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of 31.5% from Q1 2016 net sales of $216.2 million

* Albemarle Corp - Raising annual guidance

* Bromine Specialties reported net sales of $219.2 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of 11.5% from Q1 2016 net sales of $196.6 million

* Albemarle Corp - Refining solutions reported net sales of $185.4 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of 8.7% from net sales of $170.6 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: