BRIEF-Quest Rare Minerals files a notice of intention to make a proposal under the bankruptcy and insolvency act
* Albertsons companies announces termination of the new Albertson's, Inc and Safeway Inc tender offers
* Albertsons Companies LLC - termination of previously announced separate tender offers of Co's units to purchase up to $500 million amount of debt securities
July 5 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday it was initiating a recall of insulin cartridge holders used in some NovoPen Echo insulin pen devices distributed in the United States because the holders may crack or break if exposed to certain chemicals, including certain cleaning agents.