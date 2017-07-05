BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust announces agreement to sell its interest in Villarboit investments for $70 mln
* Dream hard asset alternatives trust announces agreement to sell its interest in villarboit investments for $70 million
July 5 Albertsons Companies Inc
* Albertsons companies announces termination of the new Albertson's, Inc and Safeway Inc tender offers
* Albertsons Companies LLC - termination of previously announced separate tender offers of Co's units to purchase up to $500 million amount of debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream hard asset alternatives trust announces agreement to sell its interest in villarboit investments for $70 million
* Impax announces FDA approval and launch of additional strengths of generic Focalin XR® (dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride) extended-release capsules CII