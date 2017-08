March 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Alternative Market (MAB):

* Albirana Properties Socimi to start trading on Spain's alternative market on 22 March

* Albirana Properties Socimi sets reference price to 33.60 euros ($36.09) per share bringing the total valuation of the company to 168 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)