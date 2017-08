April 27 (Reuters) - Albis Leasing AG:

* Will propose a capital increase from company funds and issue of so-called bonus shares at a 10:1 ratio

* To increase share capital by 1,686,000.00 euros to 18,546,000.00 euros from 16,860,000.00 euros