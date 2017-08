May 4 (Reuters) - Alcentra Capital Corp

* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces first quarter earnings and declares regular dividend of $0.34 per share

* Qtrly net investment income of $0.34 per share

* Qtrly net asset value (NAV) of $13.43 per share

* Alcentra Capital Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Alcentra Capital Corp - Paid special dividend of $0.03 per share on April 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: