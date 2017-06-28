BRIEF-Insea Intelligent Tech to set up information technology JV for PPP projects
* Says it plans to set up information technology JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($14.70 million) for PPP projects
June 28 Alco Holdings Ltd
* FY revenue HK$2.10 billion versus HK$2.88 billion
* FY profit year attributable to equity holders of company HK$73.9 million versus HK$506.0 million
* Directors proposed a final dividend of HK5 cents per ordinary share for the financial year March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it has taken out a loan of 1,500 million yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation on June 28