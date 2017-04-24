FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alcoa Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $1.21
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Alcoa Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $1.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp-

* Alcoa Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $1.21

* Q1 revenue $2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.88 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for 2017, alcoa is projecting 2017 global aluminum demand growth of 4.5 to 5 percent over 2016

* Alcoa Corp - continues to expect full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda, excluding special items, between $2.1 billion and $2.3 billion

* Alcoa - continues to project relatively balanced global bauxite and alumina markets for 2017

* Alcoa - continues to project modest global aluminum surplus of 300 thousand to 700 thousand metric tons for 2017

* Alcoa Corp - inventories at q1 end were $1,294 million versus $1,160 million at december 31, 2016

* Alcoa Corp qtrly alumina production 3,211 kmt versus 3,330 kmt last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

