6 months ago
BRIEF-Alcoa corporation streamlines company structure
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Alcoa corporation streamlines company structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp

* Alcoa Corporation streamlines company structure

* Alcoa Corp - company to consolidate number of business units to reduce complexity and lower costs

* Alcoa Corp - company's segment reporting will continue to align with business units

* Alcoa Corp - due to this restructuring, Martin Briere, president of aluminum since 2014 and with Alcoa Inc from 2007, will be leaving company

* Alcoa Corp - Tim Reyes has been appointed president of new Alcoa Aluminum BU

* Alcoa Corp - beginning with Q1 of 2017, company's operating and reportable segments will both be Bauxite, Alumina and Aluminum

* Alcoa Corp - aluminum smelting, cast products and rolled products businesses, will be combined into a new Alcoa Aluminum Business Unit

* Alcoa Corp - majority of former energy segment will be included in aluminum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

