4 months ago
BRIEF-Alcoa files to say selling stockholders are offering about 13 mln shares
April 26, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Alcoa files to say selling stockholders are offering about 13 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp:

* Files to say selling stockholders are offering about 13 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing

* Alcoa Corp says it registered such shares under the terms of a stockholder and registration rights agreement between co and arconic

* Alcoa Corp - Arconic will exchange the shares of Alcoa's common stock to be sold in this offering for indebtedness of arconic held by the selling stockholders

* Alcoa Corp says the selling stockholders are Citigroup Global Markets and Credit Suisse Securities (usa) llc Source text - bit.ly/2oxBmfk Further company coverage:

