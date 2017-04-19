FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alcoa says consolidates administrative locations
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Alcoa says consolidates administrative locations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp:

* Alcoa Corporation consolidates administrative locations

* Alcoa Corp - company to streamline administrative locations globally to reduce complexity and lower costs

* Alcoa Corp - expects annual savings of $5 million in corporate overhead once changes are fully implemented

* Alcoa Corp - in addition, within next 18 months, another seven administrative locations across U.S., Europe and Asia will also close

* Alcoa - to close New York City office and move global headquarters and principal executive office to existing location in Pittsburgh as of sept 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

