May 5 Alcobra Ltd:
* Alcobra provides update on cancellation of extraordinary
meeting called by Brosh Group
* Reached an agreement with Brosh Capital L.P. and certain
of its affiliates on cancellation of extraordinary general
meeting of shareholders
* Extraordinary general meeting will be cancelled, Brosh
Group shall withdraw its related meeting notice and proxy
materials
* Alcobra will convene its annual general meeting no later
than July 20, 2017
* Parties agreed co will bring to a shareholder vote any
merger/acquisition deal which it enters into prior annual
general meeting
* Brosh to refrain from initiating proceedings/taking action
for convening of any meeting of shareholders until convening of
co's annual general meeting
