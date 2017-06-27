ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top 3 seeds maker
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.
June 27 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces positive eptinezumab phase 3 results for prevention of frequent episodic migraine
* Says pivotal promise 1 top-line results show eptinezumab met primary and key secondary endpoints
* Says beginning day 1 after first dose, significant reduction in proportion of patients experiencing migraine
* Says average of 1 in 5 patients had no migraines in any given month over months 1 through 6
* Says Promise 1 met the primary endpoint, that is highly statistically significant reductions in monthly migraine days
* enrollment is on track for Promise 2; remains on track to submit BLA with FDA in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VolitionRX- issued corrections to certain statements made in press release issued on may 9, regarding co's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: