BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals says presentation of positive data from Phase 2B clinical trial evaluating Eptinezumab for prevention of migraine

April 28 (Reuters) - Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eptinezumab emerging clinical profile suggests migraine preventative benefit achieved as soon as 24-48 hours after single infusion

* Single administration of Eptinezumab showed safety profile similar to placebo; no serious adverse events deemed treatment related

* Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc announces presentation of positive data from phase 2b clinical trial evaluating eptinezumab for prevention of migraine