6 months ago
BRIEF-Aldermore full-year profit jumps
#Financials
March 2, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Aldermore full-year profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc:

* Annual financial report

* FY underlying profit before tax¹ up 34% to £133m (2015: £99m)

* FY reported profit before tax increased by 36% to £129m (2015: £95m)

* FY underlying cost/income ratio¹ further improved to 45% (2015: 51%) demonstrating scale benefits and cost control

* FY excellent loan origination; up by 24% to £3.2bn (2015: £2.6bn)

* FY loan growth of 22% to £7.5bn (31 december 2015: £6.1bn)

* FY strong net interest margin at 3.5% (2015: 3.6%)

* FY CET1 capital ratio of 11.5%, up from 11.0% at h1 2016 (31 December 2015: 11.8%)

* We have made a strong start to 2017, continuing to balance growth, risk and returns across group - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

