March 10 Aldermore Group Plc

* Says announce that they have sold an aggregate of 51,700,000 ordinary shares in capital of company at a price of 220 pence per share

* Says funds raised gross sale proceeds of approximately £113.7 million through placing

* Says following closing of placing, anacap funds will be interested in approximately 25% of company's issued ordinary share capital of 344,739,584 ordinary shares. (Reporting By Simon Jessop)