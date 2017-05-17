FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics presents noninfectious anterior uveitis Phase 2 clinical trial data
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics presents noninfectious anterior uveitis Phase 2 clinical trial data

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

* Presents noninfectious anterior uveitis Phase 2 clinical trial data

* Aldeyra Therapeutics - data demonstrated ADX-102 activity comparable to standard-of-care topical ocular corticosteroids in reducing anterior chamber cell count

* Says unlike corticosteroid therapy, ADX-102 did not increase intraocular pressure

* Aldeyra Therapeutics - results from Phase 3 trial of topical ADX-102 in NAU expected to be announced in second half of 2018

* Aldeyra therapeutics - results from co's Phase 2A dry eye syndrome clinical trial, expected in Q3 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.