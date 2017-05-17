BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics presents noninfectious anterior uveitis Phase 2 clinical trial data

May 17 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

* Presents noninfectious anterior uveitis Phase 2 clinical trial data

* Aldeyra Therapeutics - data demonstrated ADX-102 activity comparable to standard-of-care topical ocular corticosteroids in reducing anterior chamber cell count

* Says unlike corticosteroid therapy, ADX-102 did not increase intraocular pressure

* Aldeyra Therapeutics - results from Phase 3 trial of topical ADX-102 in NAU expected to be announced in second half of 2018

* Aldeyra therapeutics - results from co's Phase 2A dry eye syndrome clinical trial, expected in Q3 of this year