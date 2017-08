April 20 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc:

* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc receives orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food And Drug Administration for ADX-102 in sjögren-larsson syndrome

* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc- FDA granted Aldeyra's novel compound ADX-102 orphan drug designation for treatment of congenital ichthyosis

* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc- pivotal phase 3 study is expected to begin later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: