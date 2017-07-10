BRIEF-Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech shareholder plans to unload up to 2 pct stake in co
July 10Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd :
July 10 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Says alembic pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 150 mg.
* Dabigatran etexilate capsules are indicated to reduce risk of stroke and systemic embolism
ZURICH, July 10 Roche's bid to muscle in on Shire's share of the $11 billion haemophilia drug market took a new, contentious turn this weekend when the British drugmaker won a court injunction against how the Swiss drugmaker talks about its new medicine.