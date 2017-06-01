BRIEF-Alere announces commencement of additional consent solicitations for Co's notes

June 1 (Reuters) - Alere Inc:

* Alere Inc announces commencement of additional consent solicitations for Alere Inc's notes

* Alere - ‍commencement of additional consent solicitations relating to 6.500% senior subordinated notes due 2020, 6.375% senior subordinated notes due 2023​

* Alere Inc - ‍if company does not file 2016 form 10-K by June 15, 2017, an event of default would arise under each series of notes​

* Alere Inc - ‍ commencement of additional consent solicitations also relating to 7.250% senior notes due 2018​

* Alere- ‍among remedies available to noteholders would be right to accelerate payment of obligations upon notice from trustee/holders of 25% of applicable notes​

* Alere Inc - ‍each consent solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 7, 2017 unless extended or earlier terminated​

* Alere - expects to file 2016 form 10-K by June 15, 2017 deadline, additional consent solicitations commenced today may be needed in event that additional time is required