4 months ago
BRIEF-Alere concluded its financial statements as of Dec 31, 2015 and 2014 should not be relied upon
April 17, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Alere concluded its financial statements as of Dec 31, 2015 and 2014 should not be relied upon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Alere Inc

* Alere - On April 12, concluded co's financial statements and other financial data as of December 31, 2015 and 2014 should not be relied upon - SEC filing

* Alere - preliminarily anticipates that restatements will relate primarily to certain aspects of revenue recognition at co's South Korean location

* Alere - on April 12, co also concluded financial statements for years ended Dec 31, 2015, 2014, 2013 should not be relied upon because of misstatements

* Alere - also have preliminarily identified revenue recognition error related to one transaction at Japanese location that impacts 2013 and 2012

* Alere - Misstatements that caused co to conclude financial statements should not be relied upon related to matters initially identified in late-Jan 2017

* Alere - expected that misstatements identified in restatement will not impact total amount of revenue reported related to any transaction

* Alere - Review expected to produce revenue adjustment related to 1 transaction in Japan, which resulted in recognition of about $1 million in 2013 instead of 2012

* Alere - Based on review, expects that, as of Dec 31, 2016, material weaknesses relating to revenue recognition existing at dec 31, 2015 to be unremediated

* Alere- based on its review to date, company will have an additional material weakness related to the control environment at SD

* Alere - Is working to complete qtrly report on form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31 but may need to obtain additional time beyond May 15, 2017 filing deadline Further company coverage:

