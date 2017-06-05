BRIEF-Alere Q4 loss per share $1.38 from continuing operations

June 5 (Reuters) - Alere Inc:
* Alere files form 10-k, reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $1.38 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $597 million versus I/B/E/S view $607.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alere Inc - abbott transaction is expected to close by end of q3 of 2017
* Alere Inc - abbott transaction is expected to close by end of q3 of 2017
* Alere Inc - due to pending transaction with Abbott, Alere will no longer hold conference calls to discuss its quarterly financial results