2 months ago
BRIEF-Alere Q4 loss per share $1.38 from continuing operations
June 5, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alere Q4 loss per share $1.38 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Alere Inc:

* Alere files form 10-k, reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $1.38 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $597 million versus I/B/E/S view $607.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alere Inc - ‍abbott transaction is expected to close by end of q3 of 2017​

* Alere Inc - ‍due to pending transaction with Abbott, Alere will no longer hold conference calls to discuss its quarterly financial results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

