BRIEF-Alere reports commencement of consent solicitations for notes

May 1 (Reuters) - Alere Inc:

* Alere-Commencement of consent solicitations relating to company's 6.500 pct senior subordinated notes due 2020, 6.375 pct senior subordinated notes due 2023

