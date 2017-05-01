FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alere reports commencement of consent solicitations for notes
May 1, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Alere reports commencement of consent solicitations for notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Alere Inc:

* Alere Inc. Announces commencement of consent solicitations for alere inc.'s notes

* Alere-Commencement of consent solicitations relating to company's 6.500 pct senior subordinated notes due 2020, 6.375 pct senior subordinated notes due 2023

* Alere - commencement of consent solicitations relating to company's 7.250 pct senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

