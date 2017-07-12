FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin says on July 10, co entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Alexander & Baldwin REIT Holdings and units
July 12, 2017 / 9:21 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin says on July 10, co entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Alexander & Baldwin REIT Holdings and units

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Alexander & Baldwin Inc

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - On July 10, 2017 co entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Alexander & Baldwin Reit Holdings, Inc, units

* Alexander & Baldwin - As result of deal, A&B REIT Holdings to replace A&B as Hawaii-based, publicly held corp through which co's operations are conducted

* Alexander & Baldwin - Following merger, A&B will convert to hawaii limited liability company, A&B REIT Holdings will be renamed 'alexander & Baldwin, Inc.'

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - Merger is being undertaken in connection with company's previously announced conversion to a real estate investment trust Source text: [bit.ly/2uk19u1] Further company coverage:

