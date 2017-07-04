China c.bank says it will maintain prudent and neutral monetary policy
BEIJING, July 4 China's central bank said on Tuesday that it would continue to implement a prudent and neutral monetary policy.
July 4 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd
* Appoints Naidene Ford-Hoon as group chief financial officer
* Appointments effective from 1 September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, July 4 China's central bank said on Tuesday that it would continue to implement a prudent and neutral monetary policy.
July 4 Worldpay Group Plc said on Tuesday it had received preliminary approaches from Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank in relation to the potential acquisition of the British payment processor.