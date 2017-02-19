BRIEF-JW Shinyak to pay annual dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 19 Alexandria Medical Services Co:
* Board approves authorised capital increase to egp 200 million from egp 70 million, issued capital increase to egp 58.6 million from egp 53.2 million Source: (bit.ly/2l8zsOP) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 60 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Declined to conduct proceedings on an application dated 14 feb from james wheeldon in relation to affairs of innate immunotherapeutics
* Says it sighed a 762.8 million won contract with a Shanghai-based company to sell GD-11 ampul and mask pack in China