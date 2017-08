April 7 (Reuters) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - CEO Joel S. Marcus' 2016 total compensation was $11.3 million versus $11.2 million in 2015

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - CFO Dean A. Shigenaga's 2016 total compensation was $5.7 million versus $4.7 million in 2015