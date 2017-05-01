FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.48
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth

* Q1 revenue $270.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $1.48

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.97 to $6.07; sees 2017 FFO per share $5.84 to $5.94

* FY2017 FFO per share view $6.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

