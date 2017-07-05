Miners lend support as rate-sensitive stocks drag Europe
* Pharma, utilities a weak spot (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
July 5 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
* Says Managed Access Agreement provides access to Strensiq for patients in England with Pediatric-onset Hypophosphatasia, regardless of current age Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pharma, utilities a weak spot (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, July 5 The U.S. dollar inched higher against the yen on Wednesday but struggled to make progress against the euro as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and U.S. jobs data later in the week.