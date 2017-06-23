June 23 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says final decision from European Commission (EC) is anticipated in Q3 of 2017