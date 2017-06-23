WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says final decision from European Commission (EC) is anticipated in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts