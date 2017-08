March 16 (Reuters) - Algold Resources Ltd

* Algold increases equity offering to $6.9 million

* Algold Resources Ltd - in aggregate, corporation will issue a total of 34.5 million units under offering at a price of $0.20 per unit

* Algold Resources Ltd - net proceeds from offering will be used to carry out exploration drilling on corporation's Tijirit property