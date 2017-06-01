BRIEF-Algoma Central announces $75 mln offering of debentures

June 1 (Reuters) - Algoma Central Corp:

* Algoma Central Corporation announces $75 million public offering of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Debentures will mature on June 30, 2024 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 5.25% payable semi-annually​

* Conversion price will be $21.15 per share​

* Expects to use proceeds of offering to fund redemption of outstanding 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due March 2018​