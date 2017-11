Nov 3 (Reuters) - Algoma Central Corp

* Algoma Central Corporation announces operating results for the 2017 third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.58 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.58 including items

* Algoma Central Corp - co also announces a 12.5% increase in its cash dividend to $0.09 per common share​