March 13 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* Alibaba Group Holding Limited reports 20.2 percent stake in Momo Inc as of march 9 - sec filing

* Alibaba Group Holding Limited - had previously reported a stake of 23.2 percent in Momo Inc as of November 10, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2nn322r)