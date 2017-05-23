FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd updates on sale of broadcasting rights of drama series
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
May 23, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd updates on sale of broadcasting rights of drama series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd

* Zhejiang dongyang, a consolidated subsidiary of company, entered into drama a transfer agreement with Tmall Technology

* Zhejiang Dongyang has agreed to sell, and Tmall Technology has agreed to acquire, broadcasting rights of drama series A

* Maximum consideration for sale of broadcasting rights of drama series a shall be RMB68.4 million

* Huameng (Tianjin), a consolidated subsidiary of company, entered into drama B transfer agreement with Tmall Technology

* For drama B transfer agreement Huameng (Tianjin) agreed to sell, and Tmall Technology has agreed to acquire, broadcasting rights of drama series B

* Maximum consideration for sale of broadcasting rights of drama series b shall be RMB45.6 million, payable by Tmall Technology in cash

* expects group will realize an estimated gain of about RMB3.4 million and about RMB870,000 from drama a disposal and drama b disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.