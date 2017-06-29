BRIEF-FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation for Ganaxolone in CDKL5 disorder
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals says FDA grants orphan drug designation for ganaxolone in cdkl5 disorder
June 29 (Reuters) -
* Alibaba plans to unveil a Chinese voice-controlled speaker similar to Amazon's Echo as early as next week - The Information Source text - bit.ly/2t5bhU4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has until Friday to schedule a shareholder meeting to discuss the possible ousting of the controlling shareholders, the Batista family, from its board, a person close to the discussions said on Thursday.