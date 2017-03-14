FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard Q3 earnings per share $0.50
March 14, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard Q3 earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche Tard Inc:

* Alimentation Couche Tard announces its results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.50

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc- revenues were $11.4 billion for Q3 of fiscal 2017, up by $2.1 billion or 22.3%, compared with corresponding quarter of fiscal 2016

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - closing of CST acquisition deal is now anticipated to be in early fiscal year 2018

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $11.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - same-store merchandise revenues increased by 1.9 percent in U.S. and by 2.5pct in Europe and decreased by 0.9 percent in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

