March 13 (Reuters) - Alimera Sciences Inc

* Alimera Sciences signs agreement for exclusive distributor of Iluvien in Spain

* Says under terms of this agreement, Brill Pharma will handle promotion, marketing and commercial activities in spain for Iluvien

* Brill will negotiate with Spanish Ministry of Health on appropriate confidential net price for reimbursement of Iluvien