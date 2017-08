March 16 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Chief Executive Carlo Messina says:

* reasonable solution needed for Alitalia, of which bank is creditor and shareholder; believes restructuring plan is going in that direction

* bank's medium-long term loans to families and companies in first 2 months of the year rose 23 percent to around 8 billion euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)