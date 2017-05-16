FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-ALJ regional holdings says Faneuil to acquire BPO, Contact Center Operations from Vertex Business Services
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-ALJ regional holdings says Faneuil to acquire BPO, Contact Center Operations from Vertex Business Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - ALJ Regional Holdings Inc:

* ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. announces Faneuil's acquisition of BPO and Contact Center Operations from Vertex Business Services, LLC

* Faneuil, Inc. entered into asset purchase agreement to acquire BPO and Contact Center Operations of Vertex Business Services LLC

* Aggregate consideration for acquisition was $13.0 million, comprised of $8.1 million in cash and 1,466,667 shares of ALJ stock

* Acquisition is expected to increase Faneuil revenues by approximately $25 million over next 12 months

* Faneuil will consolidate BPO and Contact Center Operations of Vertex's client programs under Faneuil's corporate umbrella Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.