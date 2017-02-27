BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Belgian indices
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
Feb 27 Alk-abello A/S:
* Acarizax data results in significant change to the GINA asthma management strategy: sublingual allergy immunotherapy (slit) recommended as a treatment option in patients with house dust mite allergic asthma Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces quarterly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices
* FY net loss 7.9 million euros ($8.36 million) versus profit 12.6 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings and President Donald Trump will meet to discuss efforts to lower prescription drug prices on Wednesday, Cummings, the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform's top Democrat, said in a statement on Tuesday.