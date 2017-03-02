FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ALK-Abello: FDA approval for HDM sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet
March 2, 2017 / 6:04 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-ALK-Abello: FDA approval for HDM sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - ALK-Abello A/S:

* Said on Wednesday FDA approved Biologics License Application (BLA) for ALK's house dust mite (HDM) sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet (ACARIZAX in Europe)

* Approval of the HDM SLIT-tablet is not expected to have an impact on ALK's 2017 financial outlook

* CEO says "approval of the HDM SLIT-tablet marks the beginning of a new era for ALK in the USA as we now take full control of the SLIT-tablet portfolio and integrate it into our existing US business" Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

