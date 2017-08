BRIEF-ALK-Abello Q1 EBITDA DKK 140 million

May 9 (Reuters) - ALK-ABELLO A/S

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE DKK 789 MILLION VERSUS DKK 848 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA DKK 140 MILLION VERSUS DKK 277 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FULL-YEAR REVENUE IS PROJECTED AT DKK 2.8-3.0 BILLION (2016: DKK 3.0 BILLION)

* 2017 OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) IS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO 2015-LEVELS BEFORE PARTNER INCOME AT APPROXIMATELY DKK 300 MILLION (2016: DKK 642 MILLION)

* FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED FROM 2016 ANNUAL REPORT